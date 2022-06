SINGAPORE - For nearly 10 years, the Lim family - married couple Pann, 49, and Claire, 48; and their son Renn, 18, and daughter Aira, 15 - have been making zines together.

"We love design - that's our medium," says Claire, a graphic designer-turned-housewife. "Another family could be doing sports or cooking together. It's actually just about spending time together."