Over $45m donated to the arts in 2022, a significant rise from previous two years

SINGAPORE - More than $45 million was donated to the arts in 2022, a significant increase from $32.1 million in 2021 and $39.1 million in 2020.

The most generous givers were recognised at the Patron Of The Arts Awards (POAA) at the Equarius Hotel Ballroom on Sentosa on Tuesday night. Organised by the National Arts Council (NAC), the awards were created in 1983 to recognise individuals and organisations that have contributed generously to the development of the arts, whether with cash or in-kind donations.

Last year saw $19.3 million given in in-kind donations, over triple the amount compared with 2021’s $5.9 million. Cash donations amounted to over $25.47 million.

The record was $136.1 million in 2015, after which donation amounts have dipped.

The guest of honour, the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law, Mr Edwin Tong, said: “We are so proud that from just four awardees at the first POAA, this year we stand together with over 400 corporates and individuals who have contributed over $45 million to the arts in 2022.”

The 404 patrons is an all-time high for the awards, an increase of 25 per cent from 323 in 2021. 2022 also saw a 45 per cent rise in first-time patrons, since 2021.

Mr Chew Sutat, 51, a first-time recipient of the Distinguished Patron of the Arts Award which is given to those who donate at least $100,000, said: “I think it’s important for a country to not just be about dollars and cents. There’s got to be a variety of things that make us human and have a soul. The arts represent that.”

The chairman and co-founder of consultancy Shan De Advisors added: “What my wife and I were really excited about was to see how you can bring the arts together with the community. The arts have the opportunity to build the soul in the nation.”