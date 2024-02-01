‘No company can be Singapore Theatre Company’: SRT’s rebrand draws flak from theatre community

SINGAPORE – A decision by the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) to rebrand as Singapore Theatre Company (STC) has incurred the wrath of the theatre community here, with some calling the move “disrespectful” as they insisted the company walk back the change.

The former SRT is best known for its productions of Shakespeare in the Park at Fort Canning Green, and had said the new name would help it fly Singapore’s flag better overseas, the word “repertory” being also an old-fashioned term.

But having teased the name change for days, STC artistic director Gaurav Kripalani and managing director Charlotte Nors found themselves blindsided as theatre practitioners began publicly voicing their discontent at what they saw as an appropriation of the label of “Singapore Theatre”.

“To wear the name of ‘Singapore’, one has to incorporate the diverse elements of this beautiful nation,” Rama Chandran, founder and director of children’s theatre company Act 3 Theatrics, said on Facebook, shortly after the new name’s unveiling on Jan 31.

“One must be soaking with the blood, sweat and tears of her citizens. I must want to stand up and sing ‘Majulah Singapura’ when I am applauding your effort.”

He later reiterated to The Straits Times (ST) that no company should have the right to call itself the “Singapore Theatre Company”, with so many having worked tirelessly since the early days of independence to nurture Singapore’s arts industry.

“All professional, semi-professional and amateur theatre companies and groups form and represent Singapore theatre. No single company can and should own the Singapore name.”

Rama’s was the first salvo fired at STC, which marked its 30th anniversary in 2023 and has made a name of staging blockbusters from Broadway and the West End.

Multilingual theatre company The Theatre Practice’s artistic director Kuo Jian Hong said she was “caught by surprise” when she first came across the news, and hopes STC will reconsider its decision.

Her gripe, she said, is not with whether the company is “worthy” or “befitting” of the new name.

“Rather, it is that no one theatre company can truly say it is ‘Singapore Theatre Company’. We are too diverse, too multi-faceted, too colourful for one company to make that claim, which requires a lot of undertaking and widespread support or acknowledgement.

“I think, collectively, we are the Singapore Theatre company.”

The Singapore theatre scene comprises many companies which have each established its own niche.

STC occupies a mainstream but far from representative slice of the pie and specialises in importing and adapting English-language plays.

This is in addition to companies such as Wild Rice and Checkpoint Theatre that are known for staging home-grown English scripts, as well as mother tongue theatre companies such as the primarily Malay-speaking Teater Ekamatra, Mandarin theatre company Nine Years Theatre and the neophyte, Tamil-focused Agam Theatre Lab.

There is also a diversity of practices here. Drama Box, for instance, practises quite a bit of community theatre, creating works in collaboration with underserved communities, while The Finger Players fuses puppet theatre with other disciplines such as dance.

Playwright-director A Yagnya said she is concerned STC’s new name will lead to the eclipsing of these other “Singaporean theatres”.

She pointed out that though many Singapore artists have benefitted from SRT’s support, the company has up till now lacked Singaporean plays addressing local issues, hired a large number of foreign directors, and made the choice to predominantly cast actors without Singaporean accents and languages.

“If this is a locally based company that is so outward-looking, why brand it with Singapore? What does that say of Singapore as a nation,” she asked.