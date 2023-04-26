30 years of Singapore Repertory Theatre: Ready to ride the global Asian wave

SINGAPORE – When it comes to staging blockbusters from the West End and Broadway, the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) is in a class of its own. It is, after all, the company which coaxed stars such as Lea Salonga and Ian McKellen to perform in Singapore.

SRT, which marks its 30th anniversary in 2023, was the first theatre company to stage Broadway shows here. Just five years after the company was founded by the late American director Tony Petito in 1993, it was nominated for three Tony awards as associate producer of playwright David Henry Hwang’s Golden Child.

The company’s growth, and the challenges it faces, has mirrored the maturing professionalism and international flavour of Singapore’s theatre scene, which has seen companies such as Drama Box and Toy Factory Productions also crossing the three-decade milestone in recent years.

Artistic director Gaurav Kripalani, 52, observes: “The world has an image of Singapore, but that image doesn’t necessarily relate to our arts scene. Bit by bit, I feel we are playing a part in changing that.”

Of his vision, not just for SRT but also Singapore theatre, he says: “We want Singapore to be a theatre capital.”

SRT has made strides on that front, most memorably in 2013 with the 3 Titans Of Theatre season, when the company brought three shows by legendary directors Peter Brook, Yukio Ninagawa and Simon McBurney to Singapore.

The company’s penchant for importing shows has given it a reputation for being too Westernised in a scene where home-grown talents have become increasingly dominant.

Mr Kripalani, who was director of the Singapore International Festival of Arts from 2018 to 2021, points out the company’s track record in home-grown musicals as proof that it has also evolved to keep pace with the scene. The company produced blockbuster original productions such as Forbidden City: Portrait Of An Empress (2002) and The LKY Musical (2015).

The latter, co-produced with entertainment production house Aiwei, is a musical about Singapore’s first prime minister. The show attracted more than 119,000 audiences over its two runs in 2015 and 2022, making it one of the most popular local musicals in recent history.