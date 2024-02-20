Natalie Hennedige directs Singapore International Festival of Arts in 2025, unveils 2024 line-up

SINGAPORE – Natalie Hennedige, whose three-year stint as festival director of the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) was meant to conclude in 2024, will extend her tenure to 2025.

In a Zoom interview with The Straits Times, the 49-year-old says she will present a new theme for Sifa 2025, which coincides with the 60th year of Singapore’s independence.

While the theme has not been set, she is thinking about “capturing what needs to be said now in relation to celebration” and asking: “How do we celebrate the moment in spite of the difficulties in the global climate?”

For her first two editions of the multidisciplinary festival, Hennedige programmed works under the thematic arc of The Anatomy Of Performance, which explored the elements behind performance with the subtitles Ritual and Some People.

The arc will be completed in 2024 with the subtitle They Declare. Where past editions explored how people observe ceremonies and experience the world respectively, this edition is about “decentring the human”.

The festival, which runs from May 17 to June 2, features five commissions and seven international presentations. Early-bird tickets for the festival, organised by Arts House Limited and commissioned by the National Arts Council, are on sale.

Among the commissioned works which deal with ecology are home-grown experimental music stalwarts The Observatory’s Refuge, a live performance project inspired by the subterranean world of caves in Ipoh and Sarawak, and Suara / Oro Rua, a collaboration between Singaporean music producer Safuan Johari and Maori choreographer Eddie Elliott engaging with the sounds of a post-anthropocentric future.

“These prescient indigenous voices are leading us through the quandary of environmental chaos,” Hennedige says of Suara / Oro Rua, a concert and a dance performance titled after the Malay word for “voice” or “sound” and the Maori word for “to resonate”.

The other non-human thread in the line-up is artificial intelligence, which Hennedige has continually explored.