M1 Fringe Festival eschews digital with six live shows for 2024 edition

SINGAPORE – The M1 Fringe Festival returns from Jan 17 to 28, 2024 with an all-live line-up of six shows. Bucking the post-pandemic trend of hybrid programming, the festival will not be offering any digital options.

Ms Melissa Lim, general manager of The Necessary Stage (TNS), which organises the 18-year-old festival, says the decision to drop digital was driven by a few factors.

“We didn’t encounter suitable digital works in the submissions, which dovetails nicely into our overall curatorial direction for the line-up,” she says.

“Secondly, we also wanted to give digital works a rest this time around. Since theatres reopened post-Covid-19, we have noticed that our audiences’ interest in the live experience has been revived, while concurrently, interest in digital art works – and, in particular, for the Fringe, with regard to performance – has declined significantly,” she adds.

She says audience fatigue is also a factor, given the abundance of arts events in recent months, and the company decided to focus its resources on live performances. But she does not rule out digital programmes for future editions.

The upcoming edition will feature two shows from overseas performers as well as four home-grown works.

As with the 2023 programme, which took place in January, the open call to artists did not specify a theme.

Ms Lim says: “We found this to be a good strategy, as the artists coalesce around certain themes. We knew artists would respond on ongoing crises – there are many now around the world.”

The common themes to the 2024 shows include race and definitions of male identity.

Anchoring the programme is TNS’ Oo-Woo, written by Raimi Safari and directed by Mohd Fared Jainal. Developed at the theatre group’s Playwrights’ Cove under the guidance of resident playwright Haresh Sharma, Oo-Woo tells of a family’s struggles when the mother is diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

The play’s title is an onomatopoeic reference to the call of the koel. Raimi is no stranger to the Fringe as his debut script Rindu Di Bulan was staged at the 2022 edition.

Motherland, written and directed by Very Shy Gurl by fendy, was first presented as a work-in-progress at Sifa X in 2023. The work tells the story of two soldiers from opposing forces who fall in love even as their countries wage war. It is former Substation artistic director Noor Effendy Ibrahim’s first theatre work in English.