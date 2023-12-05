Meet the five Young Artist Award recipients, from cinematographer to a poet

SINGAPORE – Five promising artists were presented the Young Artist Award (YAA) by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at a ceremony held at the Istana on Dec 5.

The award, introduced in 1992 and given to artists aged 35 and below, comes with a grant of $20,000 in support of their artistic pursuits.

The Straits Times speaks to the recipients to learn what receiving this prestigious award means to them.

Daryl Lim Wei Jie, 33

