Meet the five Young Artist Award recipients, from cinematographer to a poet

(From left) Young Artist Award recipients Wang Chenwei, Julian Wong, Melissa Tan, Shyan Tan and Daryl Lim Wei Jie. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Shawn Hoo
SINGAPORE – Five promising artists were presented the Young Artist Award (YAA) by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at a ceremony held at the Istana on Dec 5.

The award, introduced in 1992 and given to artists aged 35 and below, comes with a grant of $20,000 in support of their artistic pursuits.

The Straits Times speaks to the recipients to learn what receiving this prestigious award means to them.

Daryl Lim Wei Jie, 33

Daryl Lim Wei Jie has fond memories of finding first-edition books by Singapore poets in Bras Basah Complex and now frequents the place for calligraphy materials. PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL

Who: Poet, translator, editor and literary critic. His second poetry collection, Anything But Human (2021), was shortlisted for the Singapore Literature Prize, and he recently translated Wang Mun Kiat’s Short Tongue (2023).

Lim says: “On a psychological level, this feels like a form of acceptance by the arts establishment. Anything But Human (2021) is a big departure from my first book, A Book Of Changes (2016). The fact that this has been recognised is validation. It gives me the courage to go on and experiment. That, maybe, is the more important thing than actually what the money itself does.”

Julian Wong, 35

Julian Wong calls Wild Rice’s space at Funan his “favourite theatre”. His first job with the theatre company in 2007 opened doors for him to support Singapore stories. PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL

Who: Music director, musician and educator. He performed in and was the musical director for Wild Rice’s Don’t Call Him Mr Mari Kita (2022) and Faghag (2018).

Wong says: “I think it’s a vote of confidence and I am grateful to be acknowledged for the work I have been doing steadily over the past years. At the same time, I am not very comfortable with awards. I just think everybody is important and we shouldn’t put people on a pedestal. I often find that the people I work with behind the scenes, they are the real artists who are getting the show up and dealing with all our demands.”

Melissa Tan, 34

Melissa Tan’s first studio, located at Goodman Arts Centre, allowed her to move out of her bedroom “studio” and has served her through six solos over more than seven years. PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL

Who: Visual artist. She was the youngest artist to participate in the 2016 Singapore Biennale and has exhibited in London, Paris and Yogyakarta.

Tan says: “For me, looking at (Suchen Christine Lim and Meira Chand) win the Cultural Medallion makes me think, by looking at their practice, that they really have persevered quite a lot. I do get the stereotypes of ‘you are working with metal and your frame is so small’, but, of course, I think every gender has their own things to overcome. I just look forward to seeing more young women persevering through their artistic journey.”

Shyan Tan, 35

It was at Bishan Park that Shyan Tan first met film-maker K Rajagopal, a meeting Tan considers a turning point in his career. PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL

Who: Cinematographer – the first to be awarded the YAA. His short film Strawberry Cheesecake (2021) played at the Locarno Film Festival and he has worked with film-makers such as Royston Tan and K Rajagopal.

Tan says: “Because I really didn’t know that artists other than directors and producers can get this award, to get it really encourages me that even behind-the-scenes people get recognised. For me and my team, there is a jiao dai (“justification for what we do” in Chinese) – we are not just working so hard for nothing.”

Wang Chenwei, 35

Wang Chenwei, holding a nanyin pipa – a plucked lute which has its origins in Fujian, is researching classical Chinese music from different dialect groups. PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL

Who: Composer and researcher of Chinese music. He is composer-in-residence with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and co-author of The Teng Guide To The Chinese Orchestra (2019).

Wang says: “I don’t do things for the sake of aiming for awards. Of course, along the way, when I receive awards, that is a strong affirmation that the community appreciates what I have been doing. It also encourages me to continue to uphold a high level of artistry in composition and to impart that to emerging musicians.”

