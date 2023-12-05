Cultural Medallion accolade for authors Suchen Christine Lim and Meira Chand, and dancer Osman Abdul Hamid

SINGAPORE – Writer Suchen Christine Lim got a phone call from National Arts Council (NAC) chief executive officer (CEO) Low Eng Teong at 10pm, informing her that she would be a Cultural Medallion recipient for 2023.

The 75-year-old chortles: “I thought it was a scam call.”

Settling back into a wooden armchair in her spacious book-lined living room in a Housing Board flat, she offers a cup from a steaming pot of herbal tea. She says that after suffering a mild stroke in 2020, she had not kept up with developments at the NAC and did not recognise Mr Low, who became CEO in March.

