Five works to experience at Olafur Eliasson’s first SEA solo show

SINGAPORE – Celebrated Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson opens his first major solo exhibition in South-east Asia at the Singapore Art Museum on May 10, featuring 17 mostly large-scale works that derive joy from the environment and play with his trademark subjectivity of perception.

The artist, 57, has throughout his three decades of practice found endless inspiration in experiential spaces and the elemental components of light, water and air.

For those worried about social media posts and learning too much before the exhibition, the artist says: “People have access to knowledge that is beneficial to have when they see the work. They become more sensitised because they come to the exhibition more prepared.”

Here are five works to catch at Olafur Eliasson: Your Curious Journey that runs till September 22.

1. Symbiotic Seeing (2020)