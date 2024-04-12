Chinese pianist Lang Lang gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES – World-renowned Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang was honoured with the 2,778th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 10, making him the first Asian pianist to receive one on the iconic Los Angeles sidewalk.

His inclusion places him among a select group of Asian performers, including luminaries such as actors Anna May Wong, Mako, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, James Hong and Ming-Na Wen.

During the celebration, Lang, 41, expressed his gratitude by performing two piano pieces live – Chinese folk song Jasmine and Ritual Fire Dance by Spanish composer Manuel de Falla. Also in attendance was his German pianist-wife Gina Alice Redlinger, 29. The couple have a three-year-old son.

“Music can express the heritage of different cultures. I hope that by receiving this honour today, the mainstream art world in the West can see the artistic talents of Chinese people,” Lang told China Daily.

“I hope that I can serve as a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the United States.”