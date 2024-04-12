Chinese pianist Lang Lang gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES – World-renowned Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang was honoured with the 2,778th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 10, making him the first Asian pianist to receive one on the iconic Los Angeles sidewalk.
His inclusion places him among a select group of Asian performers, including luminaries such as actors Anna May Wong, Mako, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, James Hong and Ming-Na Wen.
During the celebration, Lang, 41, expressed his gratitude by performing two piano pieces live – Chinese folk song Jasmine and Ritual Fire Dance by Spanish composer Manuel de Falla. Also in attendance was his German pianist-wife Gina Alice Redlinger, 29. The couple have a three-year-old son.
“Music can express the heritage of different cultures. I hope that by receiving this honour today, the mainstream art world in the West can see the artistic talents of Chinese people,” Lang told China Daily.
“I hope that I can serve as a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the United States.”
Ms Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said: “We’re proud to recognise Lang Lang’s outstanding contributions to the world of classical music and celebrate his extraordinary talent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”
Added Mr Dickon Stainer, president and chief executive of Universal Music Group’s Global Classics & Jazz division: “From a young boy in Shenyang, China, to this iconic location, one underlying principle has remained constant: his brilliance as a musician.”
As an internationally acclaimed pianist, Lang has achieved unparalleled success in the world of classical music. With millions of albums sold globally, he has consistently topped classical music charts while also gaining mainstream recognition.
Time magazine recognised him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Over the past decade, he has graced prestigious stages, performing for esteemed figures such as former United States president Barack Obama, Pope Francis and the late Queen Elizabeth II. His sold-out concerts with leading orchestras and conductors have captivated audiences worldwide.
Lang’s presence extends beyond the concert hall, as he has also made significant appearances on television.
His performances at high-profile events, like the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the final match of the 2014 Fifa World Cup, have been witnessed by millions around the globe. Additionally, he has collaborated with music artistes such as Metallica, Pharrell Williams and Herbie Hancock at prestigious events like the Grammy Awards.
In April 2020, Lang participated in the One World: Together At Home concert, a global event that united audiences across major television networks and online platforms at the height of the pandemic. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK