The Joy Luck Club actresses reunite as Ming-Na Wen receives star on Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES – The stars of The Joy Luck Club have reunited, 30 years after making the groundbreaking movie about Chinese-American families.

Actress Ming-Na Wen, 59, was joined by her co-stars Tamlyn Tomita, 57, Rosalind Chao, 65, and Lauren Tom, 61, as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Wen shared photos of the reunion on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “I hope everyone finds their Joy Luck Club. My heart is so full of love and gratitude to these magnificent and talented women I am lucky to have as my friends for 30 years.”

Paying tribute to Wen, Tomita said: “She is not only a legend, she is her own Ming dynasty. She continues to run the race but she creates a path for those women to follow, while always being humble and full of gratitude for those who preceded her, but always mindful and encouraging for those who will follow her.”

Tom said: “Her colossal talent and myriad accomplishments are matched only by her generosity of spirit and her kindness. She’s the real deal.”

Wen is the seventh Asian actor to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, joining James Hong, Anna May Wong, Mako, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Lucy Liu.

Following her breakthrough role in The Joy Luck Club, based on a novel by Amy Tan, Wen went on to voice Mulan in the two animated films in 1998 and 2004. She also played Melinda May in Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013 to 2020) and Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian (2019 to 2020), The Bad Batch (2021) and The Book Of Boba Fett (2021 to 2022).

Chao added that Wen had been crucial in maintaining their friendship over the past three decades, saying: “We’re here today because of her dedication to our sisterhood. Our sisterhood has been forged from our entwined past, present and future.”

Wen thanked her three friends for speaking at the event, writing in her post: “Your speeches made me and everyone else cry and laugh. Something the four of us know how to do all too well when we are together. May we share another 30 years of joy and laughter.”