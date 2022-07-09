Book review: A Lady's Guide To Fortune-Hunting is the perfect beach read

By Sophie Irwin
Fiction/HarperCollins Publishers/Paperback/346 pages/$29.96/ Buy here; Borrow here
4 out of 5 stars
Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series has ignited a resurgence of interest in Regency romance.
By Sophie Irwin
Fiction/HarperCollins Publishers/Paperback/346 pages/$29.96/ Buy here; Borrow here
4 out of 5 stars
Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series has ignited a resurgence of interest in Regency romance.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.