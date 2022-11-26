ArtScience Museum’s Future World exhibition, MBS’ Digital Light Canvas show updated

SINGAPORE – Interdisciplinary Japanese art collective teamLab has updated the Future World exhibition at the ArtScience Museum for the first time since it debuted in 2016.

Three new installations – Aerial Climbing Through A Flock Of Coloured Birds, Autonomous Abstraction: Continuous Phenomena From The Universe To The Self and Sketch Flight – have been added to the permanent show. They were unveiled to visitors on Saturday.

Co-founded in 2001 by Japanese engineer Toshiyuki Inoko, 45, teamLab first came to Singapore in 2013 for the Singapore Biennale. He recalls excitedly in English: “It was my first biennale ever. I am very grateful.”

Through teamLab member and translator Sakurako Naka, 25, Mr Inoko reveals the inspiration and meaning behind the new installations.

1. Autonomous Abstraction: Continuous Phenomena From The Universe To The Self