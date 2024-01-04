Arts Picks: Utterly Art’s Enter The Dragon, Indian Heritage Centre’s Pongal Open House, free SCO concert

Enter The Dragon
Gallery Utterly Art is the first out of the gate with a dragon-themed exhibition in 2024. The new zodiac animal for the upcoming Chinese New Year is celebrated by Lok Kerk Hwang in his intricately detailed works.
The mythical creature is artfully depicted in mainly monochrome washes with complementary highlights. The brushstrokes capture the texture of stone in stippled dots and delineate details with sweeping lines.
The works, inspired by Lok’s visits to temples in China, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, also include studies of guardian lions and lanterns.
The lions are set against almost psychedelic washes of colour, while the lanterns hark back to more traditional layouts in auspicious shades.
This is the Malaysian watercolourist’s first solo show since gaining coveted Signature Member status in the American Watercolour Society in 2020. All 18 works in various sizes are on sale, with prices starting at $1,600.
Where: DAO by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, 07-01 OUE Downtown, 6 Shenton Way
When: Daily till Feb 21
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
Admission: Free
Info: www.facebook.com/utterlyart
Rising Dragon, Soaring Merlion
The mythical creature of this concert is actually Canada’s Sound Of Dragon Ensemble, a musical group which combines strings, winds and percussion instruments from both Eastern and Western musical traditions.
The group’s intercultural mix is a good match for Ding Yi Music Company’s similarly adventurous melding of East and West.
The programme will feature Singaporean, Canadian and Chinese composers, including Wang Jian Min‘s Dream Of Angels, Alice Ho’s Four Dragons and Wang Chenwei‘s Winds Of Affinity. Lan Tung, vocalist and Sound Of Dragon’s artistic director, will perform her work From The Stars.
Where: Black Box, Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo Street
When: Jan 6, 7.30pm
MRT: Bencoolen/Bugis
Admission: $15
Info: str.sg/jE2h
Pongal Open House 2024
The Indian Heritage Centre is celebrating the new year with two weekends of activities.
Its programmes are often engaging and diverse, and the Pongal Open House line-up promises everything, from a demonstration by chef Annil Ravindran on how to cook pongal, to a new celebrity-led edition of a Little India Trail.
The three craft workshops in the programme have already been fully booked, but visitors can still check out the craft stations at the centre, as well as the trails and music and dance performances.
There is also the Pongal street light-up in the neighbourhood to explore.
Where: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane
When: Jan 6 and 7, Jan 13 and 14
MRT: Rochor
Admission: Free and from $10 for workshops
Info: str.sg/CrKe
SCO Goes To Queenstown Community Centre
The Singapore Chinese Orchestra kicks off 2024 with its popular outreach programme, which goes to Queenstown Community Centre on Jan 6.
Associate conductor Moses Gay will lead the orchestra in a programme of popular favourites, including Full Moon Blossoms, TV Themes Suite and Spring On The Xiang River.
At just an hour long, this free concert is a good way to introduce children to classical Chinese music and makes for a nostalgic trip for senior citizens.
Where: Queenstown Community Centre, Level 1 Multipurpose Hall, 365 Commonwealth Avenue
When: Jan 6, 6pm
MRT: Commonwealth
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/h2bV