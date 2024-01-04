Arts Picks: Utterly Art’s Enter The Dragon, Indian Heritage Centre’s Pongal Open House, free SCO concert

Enter The Dragon

Gallery Utterly Art is the first out of the gate with a dragon-themed exhibition in 2024. The new zodiac animal for the upcoming Chinese New Year is celebrated by Lok Kerk Hwang in his intricately detailed works.

The mythical creature is artfully depicted in mainly monochrome washes with complementary highlights. The brushstrokes capture the texture of stone in stippled dots and delineate details with sweeping lines.

The works, inspired by Lok’s visits to temples in China, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, also include studies of guardian lions and lanterns.

The lions are set against almost psychedelic washes of colour, while the lanterns hark back to more traditional layouts in auspicious shades.

This is the Malaysian watercolourist’s first solo show since gaining coveted Signature Member status in the American Watercolour Society in 2020. All 18 works in various sizes are on sale, with prices starting at $1,600.

Where: DAO by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, 07-01 OUE Downtown, 6 Shenton Way

When: Daily till Feb 21

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

Admission: Free

Info: www.facebook.com/utterlyart

Rising Dragon, Soaring Merlion