Arts Picks: The Warlords by Ding Yi Music Company; SSO Strauss’ Four Last Songs

The Warlords
In this blend of Chinese chamber music and theatre, Ding Yi Music Company takes on ancient history – specifically the Chu-Han War (206-202 BC) that broke out in the period between the Qin and Han dynasties.
After the Qin dynasty fell, Xiang Yu, the King of Western Chu (pipa player Chua Yew Kok and actor Timothy Wan), challenges Liu Bang, the future Emperor Gaozu of Han (suona musician Jacky Ng and conductor Wong De Li Dedric), to a battle for the empire.
The other characters are Consort Yu (yangqin player Tan Jieqing) and general Han Xin (percussion musician Eugene Toh).
Actor Timothy Wan, who plays a “spirit”, will slip into the roles of various characters.
The Warlords is helmed by conductor Wong and director Danny Yeo, with original music by Edmund Song and a script by playwright Neo Hai Bin.
Where: Level 9, Auditorium, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: $8 via Sistic (excluding booking fee)
Info: https://str.sg/wH9X
SSO Gala: Strauss Four Last Songs and Sibelius Symphony 5
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra will perform Richard Strauss’ sublime swan song, a set comprising Spring, September, Going To Sleep and At Sunset.
Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste will helm the orchestra, which will be joined by soprano Evelina Dobraceva.
Bookending Four Last Songs are the Act 1 prelude from Richard Wagner’s Lohengrin and Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 In E Flat Major, Op. 82, a paean to the natural world.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday, 7.30pm
Admission: From $25 via Sistic (excluding booking fee)
Info: https://str.sg/wH9m
Art x Poetry Exhibition: A Journey Down The Singapore River
On display in this exhibition are more than 20 paintings – from M.G. Kumar’s nostalgic series inspired by the Singapore River, to abstract works by Geesha Elizabeth K. The paintings will have poems mounted next to them.
The poems respond to the individual artworks and were penned by more than a dozen local and migrant writers, among them Singaporeans Anne Lee Tzu Pheng and Theophilus Kwek, as well as Filipino migrant workers Janelyn Dupingay and Naicy Candido.
Visitors can look forward to poetry readings, a gallery tour by migrant poets, and a panel discussion exploring narratives of home.
The event is organised by Aestheletic Fine Art Gallery, Poetry Festival Singapore and Migrant Writers of Singapore.
Where: Level 9, Promenade, National Library, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis
When: Oct 30 to Nov 30, 10am to 9pm daily. Poetry readings on Oct 30 at 12.30pm, gallery tour by migrant poets on Nov 13 at 4pm, and panel discussion on Nov 27 at 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: https://str.sg/wH92