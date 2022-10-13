Arts Picks: The Warlords by Ding Yi Music Company; SSO Strauss’ Four Last Songs

The Warlords

In this blend of Chinese chamber music and theatre, Ding Yi Music Company takes on ancient history – specifically the Chu-Han War (206-202 BC) that broke out in the period between the Qin and Han dynasties.

After the Qin dynasty fell, Xiang Yu, the King of Western Chu (pipa player Chua Yew Kok and actor Timothy Wan), challenges Liu Bang, the future Emperor Gaozu of Han (suona musician Jacky Ng and conductor Wong De Li Dedric), to a battle for the empire.

The other characters are Consort Yu (yangqin player Tan Jieqing) and general Han Xin (percussion musician Eugene Toh).

Actor Timothy Wan, who plays a “spirit”, will slip into the roles of various characters.

The Warlords is helmed by conductor Wong and director Danny Yeo, with original music by Edmund Song and a script by playwright Neo Hai Bin.

Where: Level 9, Auditorium, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Friday, 8pm

Admission: $8 via Sistic (excluding booking fee)

Info: https://str.sg/wH9X

SSO Gala: Strauss Four Last Songs and Sibelius Symphony 5