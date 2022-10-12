Month-long Voilah! festival offers French buffet of arts, culture and food events

SINGAPORE – Lounge and picnic on the lawn at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage to the jazzy strains of French saxophonist Samy Thiebault’s Quartet.

Or head to Ion Orchard for an authentic French marche (market) experience which will highlight French produce as well as tempting treats from the French territory of New Caledonia.

These two events will bookend Voilah!, the French festival which spans everything from arts and culture to food and education.

Festivities will kick off at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Oct 29 with the free Jazz Au Jardin concert, which will also feature the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra and home-grown jazz legends Jeremy Monteiro and Louis Soliano.

Mr Johan Choucavy, the French embassy’s cultural attache, said at the Voilah! media launch on Tuesday: “After two years of safe management measures and social distancing, it was very important for us to have an event that’s very inclusive.”

Besides arts and culture events, the festival will include an extensive food programme.

As Ms Berenice Delaporte, the embassy’s communications and partnership manager, said: “The French and Singaporeans have a love of food in common.”

Tiong Bahru Bakery has created a salted egg croissant for the festival, and there are mixology and baking workshops as well as dinners featuring French regional cuisines.

Voilah! is organised by the French embassy and has become a fixture on Singapore’s annual calendar. It has long partnered with home-grown festivals and institutions to programme and curate events.

Ms Pooja Nansi, director of the Singapore Writers Festival for which France is the country focus this year, said at the media launch that the festival had delayed the collaboration till they were sure in-person appearances could happen again.