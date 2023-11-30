Arts Picks: ArtScience Museum’s Mars exhibition, Esplanade’s street dance weekend and Ding Yi’s ECOncert

Mars: The Red Mirror

This latest show at the ArtScience Museum is a bibliophile’s treat. Beautiful first editions of books by astronomers Nicolaus Copernicus and Galileo Galilei and poet Dante Alighieri are among some of the mind-boggling antiquarian specimens, on loan from the University of Barcelona, on display here.

Copernicus and Galileo, who wrote definitive astronomy texts of their time, offer early scientific takes on the show’s focus – the red planet of Mars. Dante’s The Divine Comedy is included because the fifth level of Heaven in this classic work is the sphere of Mars.

Mars: The Red Mirror contains as many rare artefacts as it does facsimiles of texts and artwork, and it proves to be an engagingly eclectic ramble which embraces religion, myth, science and pop culture in its exploration of mankind’s fascination with the planet.

Beginning in deep history, the show picks up on Mars as an idea, a motif and a supernatural power in mythologies spanning the Greek, Roman, Chinese, Indian and Japanese cultures. So there are artefacts ranging from third-century BC bronze figurines to the beautifully carved lintel of an Indian temple.

The show also weaves in non-Eurocentric narratives, so it includes nods to early astronomers such as 13th-century Persian Nasir Al-Din Tusi, who established the Maragheh Observatory which remained one of the most advanced scientific institution in Iran and Asia Minor up to the 16th century.

The latter half of the show takes the story of Mars into modern times, with an exploration of the popular media of radio (patient visitors can listen to director Orson Welles’ 1938 radio adaptation of The War Of The Worlds, which caused mass panic), movies and comics.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Till April 7, 10am to 7pm daily

MRT: Bayfront

Admission: $20 for Singapore residents, $23 for tourists

Info: str.sg/ifJQ

FL/OW