Mother-tongue theatre draws younger audiences despite funding challenges and other obstacles

SINGAPORE – Think of mother-tongue theatre, and one’s first instinct might be to reach for the language of atrophy and demise. But this would be very much a mistake, with plays in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil having a moment in 2022.

Whether they were family drama, classic remakes or supernatural satire, they played to full-house audiences and attracted more diverse crowds, riding on a wave of interest as pandemic restrictions were loosened and theatre came back with a vengeance.

Malay-language group Teater Ekamatra saw its programmes and productions attended by more than 5,000 people in 2022 – the highest number in its 34-year history.

It put on three sold-out shows in 2022 and its incoming artistic director Shaza Ishak says: “Our numbers show more people are coming, booking tickets. People are more aware that the ethnic minority voice is an important one, besides what is mainstream.”

New kid on the block Agam Theatre Lab’s Vilangkuppannai, or Animal Farm, also managed four shows in a booked-out Esplanade Theatre Studio. A total of 800 people saw the Tamil adaptation of the Orwellian fable by literary pioneer P. Krishnan in June.

These are solid numbers – particularly for a Tamil company which was founded only in 2019, and had used much of the pandemic to settle itself through virtual and hybrid programmes.

Theatre companies say that amid the ubiquity of streaming services like Netflix, the inclusion of more international shows on these platforms appears to have cultivated a hyper-curious younger audience more open to reading subtitles and surtitles.

There may also be a gradual turn from the international towards the local, with mother-tongue plays better placed to speak to Singaporeans’ multilingual existence, which has stayed resilient despite the increasing number of households using English as their first language.

Shaza adds: “Our shows, and attending them, are a way of resisting cultural homogenisation, a way of feeling acknowledged, a way of challenging the status quo.”

Only about half of Teater Ekamatra’s audience members is Malay. “The quality of our work, our voice, is more important.”