SINGAPORE – Action has returned to Desker Road in the form of arts, design and lifestyle offerings. Drawn by attractive rents and historical architecture, new businesses have proliferated on the stretch of road between Jalan Besar and Serangoon Road.

Once known for transactions of a more seedy nature, today you can get a scoop of homemade artisanal gelato for $5, pick up pottery by local artists starting at $35, or book a cat hotel family suite for $500 a night.