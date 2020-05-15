Private car checks already deferred

Mr Chew Kai Seng requested a deferment of periodic private car inspections during this circuit breaker period (Defer vehicle inspections, May 9).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on April 29 on our website, as well as informed all affected car owners via SMS, that the periodic vehicle inspection deadlines for private cars have been extended by six months due to the circuit breaker stay-home measures.

This extension applies to all private cars with inspection dates falling within the circuit breaker period or three weeks after it ends (that is, between June 2 and June 21, inclusive of both dates).

To facilitate continued usage, LTA had also announced that it will allow the road tax for these private cars to be renewed for six months if they have valid insurance coverage.

Roy Kee

Deputy Group Director

Vehicle Services

Land Transport Authority