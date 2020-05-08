Forum: Defer vehicle inspections

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently notified my wife that her car is due for inspection by the end of next month and that it has to be done before the road tax can be renewed.

I suggest that the LTA put the requirement for vehicle inspection on hold for the time being, as we battle Covid-19. My wife and I are elderly, and the Government has encouraged elderly people, especially, to stay at home.

Vehicle inspections require physical contact with testers. Road tax renewal can be done online.

The Ministry of Manpower has given foreign domestic workers three more months to complete their medical examinations, owing to the circuit breaker period.

I believe vehicle inspections are not essential during this period.

Chew Kai Seng