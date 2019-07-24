Studies for West Coast extension ongoing

We thank Forum contributor Lee Jia Xin for the letter (Has the idea of a West Coast Extension been shelved?, July 16).

Studies on the possible extension for the Jurong Region Line (JRL) to connect to the Circle Line (CCL), including the West Coast area, are ongoing. These studies include working with the relevant planning agencies to assess the demand and implementation timeline of the project to support future developments in the west.

The completion of the JRL from 2026 and the upcoming Cross Island Line will further enhance connectivity in western Singapore and provide more travel options for commuters in the west to get to their destinations.

Today, commuters in the west can travel directly to central Singapore via the East-West Line and Downtown Line.

Specifically, for the West Coast area, they are also served by buses such as Service 30, 51, 143, 175 and 176, which connect them directly to the CCL at Haw Par Villa station.

Lina Lim

Group Director, Policy and Planning,

Land Transport Authority