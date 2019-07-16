Has the idea of a West Coast Extension been shelved?

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the new MRT projects that are to be built as part of the Land Transport Master Plan 2040 (Two new MRT stations for North-South Line, May 26).

However, there was no mention of a previously announced West Coast Extension, which would extend the planned Jurong Region Line southwards to join the Circle Line.

The LTA was studying the feasibility of the extension (Jurong Region Line may be extended to join Circle Line, Aug 26, 2015).

The East-West Line between Jurong East station and Buona Vista station is always very crowded during peak periods.

The possible West Coast Extension would ease overcrowding as commuters would then have the option of taking the Jurong Region Line from Jurong East station to the Circle Line instead.

If the extension has been shelved, I hope the LTA will introduce other measures, such as improving express bus services, to help ease overcrowding on the East-West Line between Jurong East station and Buona Vista station.

Lee Jia Xin