Sports can help develop a person's character

While Singapore has punched above its weight in the sports arena, it is far from having developed a sports culture (Sporting Singapore Medals, top events, yes. But sports culture?, Dec 22).

Many parents and educators have overemphasised the value of academic subjects and underrated the importance of strengthening key life skills through co-curricular activities, including sports.

Active participation in sports can help to develop a person's character and leadership skills. Sports also help people learn to work in teams. Sports develop a fighting spirit and practitioners learn how to be flexible, agile and adaptable, and to commit to constant improvements.

These traits may help Singapore grow stronger and achieve greater success.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)

President

Wrestling Federation of Singapore