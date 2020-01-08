Medical appointment changes avoided as far as possible

We thank Mr David Kwok Ng Kan for his feedback (Sudden change in appointment, Jan 3).

We are mindful that the rescheduling of appointments can cause anxiety and inconvenience to our patients.

We do our best to minimise such changes unless there are extenuating circumstances.

In such instances, we reschedule our patients' appointments to the earliest available date and inform them of the change via letter and/or SMS.

In the case of Mr Kwok, the appointment date was not changed, but the location of the consultation was.

We have been in touch with him and clarified the misunderstanding. We apologise that our communication to him was not clear.

We are reviewing our current communications to ensure that it does not happen again.

We assure Mr Kwok that we take into account our patients' medical conditions when scheduling appointments. The access to timely care will not be compromised.

Yeo Shuan Khiag

Senior Manager

Specialist Outpatient Clinic Operations

Singapore General Hospital