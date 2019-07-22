IMDA courses teach seniors elements of cyber security

We agree with Mr Jeffrey Law that seniors have much to gain from learning digital skills to protect themselves and their personal data (Include cyber security when teaching seniors digital skills, July 12).

Since 2007, the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) Silver Infocomm Initiative has been helping seniors to embrace infocomm technology to connect better with the community and to take part in the opportunities in the digital economy.

Our Silver Infocomm Initiative's senior-friendly curriculum provides guidance on areas ranging from the setting up of passwords to the spotting of signs of phishing and installing of security software, among other tips, to help seniors stay safe in a digital world.

More than 300,000 seniors have benefited from the initiative.

Volunteers with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore will also be at IMDA's upcoming Digital Inclusion Festival (July 26-28), to provide seniors with cyber-security advice and assistance. We encourage seniors to join us at the event, or visit any of our 30 Silver Infocomm Junctions islandwide.

Seniors can visit IMSilver.sg for assistance. Alternatively, they can visit www.imda.gov.sg/DIFestival for more information about the Digital Inclusion Festival.

Karen Low

Cluster Director

Communications and Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority