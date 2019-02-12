Grades and conformity not the only recipe for success

I read with disbelief and dismay the assertion by Ms Low Siew Hua that grades in school are an excellent barometer for other "desirable qualities" (Grades an important gauge for other qualities; Feb 9).

The respect for authority and teachers that she champions is believed by some to be a euphemism for the behaviour of students who are completely subservient.

Such students have it deeply ingrained in them to accept the norm without any critical thinking because, to their mind, higher-ups are infallible.

These students could be the perfect blueprint for a society of book-smart drones with personality and EQ deficits.

The obsession with deifying and according reverence to authority figures does nothing but stymie out-of-the-box thinking and problem-solving skills - attributes that are critical in an increasingly competitive regional and global economy.

I also disagree that students who are inattentive or not prompt in assignment submissions cannot be expected to attain stellar grades.

Such a view does a great disservice to children who are bogged down with very heavy workloads, extra curricular activities and family issues, which could keep them up at night.

All over the world, many of the most successful people have not been what we would call model students.

We bemoan the lack of entrepreneurs and innovators, but it is time we did some introspection and shed ourselves of this mindset that values grades, respect and blind conformity above all else.

Only then will the creative thinkers have an avenue to flourish.

Bradley Christopher Boon