Grades an important gauge for other qualities

Employers still tend to look at grades when hiring, which is the case for several reasons (Hiring: Grades matter but other factors vital; Jan 31).

Grades are not merely indicative of a person's intelligence or academic prowess.

Tied closely to a student's grades are factors like his willingness to work hard, level of motivation and ability to work in a team, which is called for in some group projects. Such attributes are also what employers look for in employees.

Being attentive in school and attentive to details, and having respect for authority and teachers are other desirable attributes which often lead to better grades.

An inattentive student who does not hand in his work on time can hardly be expected to score well. This respect for authority is likely to carry over into one's working life.

Employers also look for "curiosity, humility and a willingness to learn". Without having some innate curiosity and being willing to learn, can students achieve outstanding results in the first place? I doubt so.

Thus, it is not surprising for the Economic Development Board's managing director Chng Kai Fong to say that there is no substitute for grades.

Of course, many other qualities are also crucial at the workplace, but most of these cannot be accurately and objectively measured or ascertained in the course of a job interview.

It may be for the employee to prove himself in these other areas once he starts working, to maintain his foothold in the organisation he works for.

Low Siew Hua (Ms)