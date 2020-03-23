Important to help needy kids catch up

I applaud the volunteer group ReadAble for its contribution to early childhood education (Providing proactive aid to needy, vulnerable families, March 18). It is important for needy children to have the same or comparable starting point as the rest of their peers.

Additionally, since the beneficiaries are low-income families, most of the children likely do not have tuition or additional enrichment classes. They would have problems catching up in primary school, which could result in a vicious circle in the future.

That would be a waste of young talent. Singapore is a meritocratic society that prizes itself on providing equal chances for all.

ReadAble also teaches foreign mums the English language to help them navigate life in Singapore. This is a nice gesture, and with this, mums would also be able to communicate with their children in English at home.

This would help both parties to polish up their English over time. It is a win-win situation.

Foreigners would be better equipped to integrate into society by being able to speak a common language. This kills three birds with one stone.

Perhaps it is time for us to look at how to help children from low-income families have the same starting point as the rest of their peers, and how to better integrate foreigners into Singapore. This will help us progress together as one nation where no man is left behind.

Elaine Lim Kai Ting, 20,

Pre-university student