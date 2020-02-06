Forum: Put more of Empress of Asia wreck on display

I read with concern that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore had issued a notice of work to remove the wreck of the Empress of Asia off Sultan Shoal (Educate Singaporeans about fallen WWII troopship, by Mr Kuet Ee Yoon, Feb 5).

I hope the shipwreck will not be turned into scrap metal. It will not honour the memory of our military war dead as the Empress of Asia was carrying Allied troops to Singapore to defend it against the Japanese when it was sunk by the invading forces' bombers.

Like Mr Kuet, I look forward to the Government doing more to educate young Singaporeans about the efforts put into our defence during World War II in this year's Battle for Singapore programme. Besides just displaying the Empress of Asia's anchor in the National Museum, I hope more of the wreck can be exhibited there as part of the gallery on Singapore during the Japanese invasion and occupation.

However, if there is insufficient space there, perhaps the shipwreck could be displayed at the Navy Museum in Changi.

Juxtaposed against displays of our naval ships both past and present, the Empress of Asia troop carrier will pay tribute to the defenders of Singapore during the war years and highlight the critical roles played by both the Republic of Singapore Navy and Air Force in maintaining our maritime defence and keeping open our sea lines of communication.

Edwin Pang