Forum: Educate Singaporeans about fallen WWII troopship

On Feb 5, 1942, Japanese bombers sank the RMS Empress of Asia, which was carrying troops to reinforce Singapore's defence, off the Sultan Shoal Lighthouse. The World War II troopship's anchor has been on permanent display at the National Museum since 2015.

On Jan 24, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore issued a Port Marine Notice of work to remove the wreck of the Empress of Asia. I believe this is necessary for the sake of safe navigation in Singapore waters, though it may not be a popular decision among the local and overseas heritage communities.

In the spirit of the Singapore Together movement, I suggest that detailed documentation on the Empress of Asia be published in a government publication such as BiblioAsia. Also, incorporate special programmes about the ship - such as an exhibition or site visit - into this year's Battle for Singapore programmes, so more Singaporeans can learn about the ship's World War II story. This way, Singaporeans can also pay tribute to those killed in action during World War II.

Kuet Ee Yoon