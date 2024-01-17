‘Learn on the fly, pivot quickly’: How Michelin star chef stays successful in S'pore’s dynamic food scene

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Irish chef Andrew Walsh knew he had to come up with something innovative or lose all revenue for his Keong Saik Road restaurant.

The lockdown and social distancing measures meant Cure went from receiving an average of 50 diners a day to none.

Since customers could not visit the restaurant, chef Walsh had to find a way to bring his food to them.

As Cure’s modern Irish dishes were not particularly well-suited for home delivery, chef Walsh focused on creating dishes such as meat pies that customers could easily enjoy at home instead. They were never on Cure’s menu but made “an ideal choice for deliveries”, says the 40-year-old.

“We made the bold decision to pivot towards selling Irish beef and Guinness pies, fisherman pies, ratatouille pies, and chicken and leek pies.”

The recipes were cherished family secrets handed down from the chef's grandmother. However, customising the pies for delivery required some tweaking in the kitchen to keep them as heartwarming as ever.