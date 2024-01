‘Learn on the fly, pivot quickly’: How Michelin star chef stays successful in S'pore’s dynamic food scene

Xero’s document and data-capturing software Hubdoc has also been a game-changer. At a company where the chefs and managers are in charge of their own food and beverage costs as well as purchasing, the ability for everyone to individually and easily take photographs of invoices, receipts or bills to upload into a single system has improved their productivity.

This is in stark contrast to the laborious manual invoicing that chef Walsh had to plough through when he worked in London, a process that took an hour a day and added to his already heavy workload.

Now, with all their documents and data in one place, Cure Concepts' chefs and managers can access the dashboards and reports that help them keep better track of their costs.

“Xero gives them open access and they can forecast how they're doing that month, for example if they're spending too much on food or if they need to come down on wine,” says chef Walsh.

“The result is that the Group has been able to keep costs a lot tighter. On average, we are able to reduce costs by 10 to 20 per cent every month.”

With an easy-to-use and efficient accounting software to support them, the Group’s chefs and managers have been a lot less distracted with business administration and can dedicate more time to their core work.

Using Xero has also saved them money in terms of workforce allocation. Since the launch of its two new businesses, Cure Concepts has increased its headcount by 10 employees.

"We're growing and our accountant Cheryl is growing with us because we've freed up her time to help out with new projects,” chef Walsh says.

F&B has traditionally been a highly manual industry and slow to adopt new technologies, a situation that chef Walsh feels needs to change after experiencing the benefits of Xero firsthand.

He shares that the industry can realise significant gains by adopting technology but as ever, the all hands-on chef-proprietor asserts that restaurants need the human touch.

"With digital solutions helping to make running my businesses easier, I can focus on important things like creativity and innovation to help them grow and thrive. And while technology is vital to all businesses these days, the human touch will always be irreplaceable, especially in my business," says chef Walsh.

Learn more about how Xero can help your business.