Using compostable cutlery and local produce: How their fast-food bowls are nourishing people and the planet

As its name would suggest, Bamboo Bowls focuses on environmentally sustainable practices as part of its business ethos. Utilising compostable bowls and cutlery, it also has compostable bins at all its three outlets where everything, from glass jars to food waste, is recycled. This allows the business to reduce the use of harmful materials and educate its customers on the importance of reducing waste.

The duo admits that such practices can pose challenges for the business at times, as compostable bowls and cutlery cost more than their disposable plastic alternatives.

"The long-term benefits to the environment and our customers outweigh these initial financial considerations," says David. “We want to serve as an example to inspire others to adopt sustainable practices and make a positive impact on the environment.”

Where possible, their kitchen team also uses locally sourced produce to cut back on their carbon footprint as importing produce often requires transportation over long distances, resulting in higher fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to embracing sustainable practices, Bamboo Bowls also believes in giving back. They are partnered with B1G1, a local social enterprise that helps businesses create social impact by including giving activities as part of their everyday operations.

For every bowl purchased, Bamboo Bowls donates to three social causes: planting trees, feeding hungry children, and providing clean water.

"It is our core value to give back to the community where possible, and we are passionate about supporting good causes and charity organisations that resonate with our customers," adds Tristan.

Giving customers a hassle-free experience

Besides giving back to the community and environment, the founders' approach to business is shaped by a few other tenets. These include staying adaptable and resilient in a rapidly evolving business climate – especially when maintaining their vision of building a sustainable business – leveraging technology and innovation to create exciting new customer experiences and solving business pain points.

They are passionately customer-centric. Tristan, in particular, dedicated himself to developing a concept focused on providing convenience, efficiency, contactless service, and user-friendliness, all to ensure a hassle-free experience for consumers.In place of a traditional storefront, he designed and created an entirely new customer journey, featuring pods where customers can easily collect their orders placed through the Bamboo Bowls app, removing the need and wait to be served in person. This contactless system proved invaluable for the business during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring a safe and efficient experience for customers.