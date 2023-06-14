Using compostable cutlery and local produce: How their fast-food bowls are nourishing people and the planet

Bamboo Bowls dishes out healthy, zero-sugar Asian-inspired rice and noodle bowls that are importantly also, oh so moreish. With a holistic vision of its business lifecycle, this relative newcomer does not think of itself as just another name in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.
Founders David Andrada, a former global investment banking veteran, and Tristan Lo, a lifelong entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the F&B and technology industries, have loftier expectations.
When brainstorming the concept of Bamboo Bowls, they wanted it to be a catalyst for change in every way. “We wanted to nurture an eco-friendly mindset among our customers to rethink the way food can be served, contact-free,” says Tristan.David and Tristan, who in addition to business partners have also been friends for over 20 years. They believe that all enterprises share a collective duty to minimise their environmental footprint by adopting sustainable practices. This motivation is stemmed from their genuine love of nature and a desire to preserve its beauty for future generations.
As its name would suggest, Bamboo Bowls focuses on environmentally sustainable practices as part of its business ethos. Utilising compostable bowls and cutlery, it also has compostable bins at all its three outlets where everything, from glass jars to food waste, is recycled. This allows the business to reduce the use of harmful materials and educate its customers on the importance of reducing waste.
The duo admits that such practices can pose challenges for the business at times, as compostable bowls and cutlery cost more than their disposable plastic alternatives.
"The long-term benefits to the environment and our customers outweigh these initial financial considerations," says David. “We want to serve as an example to inspire others to adopt sustainable practices and make a positive impact on the environment.”
Where possible, their kitchen team also uses locally sourced produce to cut back on their carbon footprint as importing produce often requires transportation over long distances, resulting in higher fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
In addition to embracing sustainable practices, Bamboo Bowls also believes in giving back. They are partnered with B1G1, a local social enterprise that helps businesses create social impact by including giving activities as part of their everyday operations.
For every bowl purchased, Bamboo Bowls donates to three social causes: planting trees, feeding hungry children, and providing clean water.
"It is our core value to give back to the community where possible, and we are passionate about supporting good causes and charity organisations that resonate with our customers," adds Tristan.
Giving customers a hassle-free experience
Besides giving back to the community and environment, the founders' approach to business is shaped by a few other tenets. These include staying adaptable and resilient in a rapidly evolving business climate – especially when maintaining their vision of building a sustainable business – leveraging technology and innovation to create exciting new customer experiences and solving business pain points.
They are passionately customer-centric. Tristan, in particular, dedicated himself to developing a concept focused on providing convenience, efficiency, contactless service, and user-friendliness, all to ensure a hassle-free experience for consumers.In place of a traditional storefront, he designed and created an entirely new customer journey, featuring pods where customers can easily collect their orders placed through the Bamboo Bowls app, removing the need and wait to be served in person. This contactless system proved invaluable for the business during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring a safe and efficient experience for customers.
Additionally, the resources that would have been allocated to hiring servers are redirected towards sourcing higher quality ingredients and crafting innovative, reasonably priced food.
Tristan says: "I believe that delicious and healthy food should be accessible and affordable to everyone. Most people have the impression that healthy food is expensive and not as tasty as it should be. Even salad restaurants have a lot of hidden sugars in their dressing selections. We want to bridge this gap for our customers."
At Bamboo Bowls, customers can choose whole grain or low-carb, meat and plant based options, giving even particularly discerning palates multiple choices to satisfy their individual preferences. The finishing touch: diners get to top up their bowls with medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil, which is said to improve energy levels and brain function.
Being efficient helps their business to scale
In addition to giving customers options to supercharge their meals, Bamboo Bowls also believes in supercharging its administrative and accounts work to be more efficient utilising digital technology. This is why it has been using Xero’s cloud accounting solution since the company’s inception in 2021. The platform has been invaluable in enabling Bamboo Bowls to grow the business with a lean team, helping it to manage operational costs and cash flow throughout their expansion. David, who also serves as the company’s chief financial officer, shared that Xero’s data export and import function significantly helped simplify setting up accounts for Bamboo Bowls’ newly opened outlets, typically a very tedious and time consuming process when done manually.
"With more outlets opening, setting up new finance accounts across them would be a serious challenge without a consolidated platform. Tristan and I are always travelling, and it helps to have a platform like Xero that is cloud-based and gives us seamless and instant access to the business’s finances, even through our mobile phones,” says David.
Leveraging Xero’s connected ecosystem of apps has also allowed Bamboo Bowls to enhance its efficiency and accuracy in daily transactions. Utilising document and data capture tool Hubdoc helped Bamboo Bowls’ accounting team save 30 per cent of the time it normally takes them to process and keep track of finance documents. This streamlined approach keeps operational costs in check by eliminating the need for additional headcount in the finance team, and reducing hours spent on manual tasks, allowing the team to focus on their business growth and expansion.
"Alongside our plans to open more outlets locally, we are also excited about entering new markets outside of Singapore, taking our homegrown Singaporean brand internationally,” adds Tristan. “A hassle-free platform like Xero allows us to focus on our people and business without getting stuck in mundane details like expense tracking and invoice processing."
For more information on how Xero can help your business, visit www.xero.com
Brought to you by