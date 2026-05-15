The last time her husband hit her elder son in early 2022, the mother, in her 40s, had no one to turn to. When it happened again in mid-2025, she did.

She called a person she knew well.

That person is Janice Ang, who had been supporting her and her family for more than two years – checking in through text messages to follow up as and when needed, and meeting them every three months since late 2023.

Ang, 36, works as a family coach at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) Social Service Office (SSO) at Toa Payoh, which connects residents with financial assistance and social support services.

She went over to their home after the call and supported the mother in filing a police report, Ang recalls. The priority was ensuring the child’s safety.