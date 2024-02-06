'They never leave our hearts': Foster parents share journey of growth and goodbyes

Theirs is a not-so-typical love story.

Boy meets girl, falls in love, and she pops the question: “Do you want to be a foster parent?”

Recalling the moment, Mdm Far’ain Jaafar and Mr Syafiq Sunardi, both 35, laugh. “I knew that if I were to get married and have my own home one day, I want to be a foster parent,” says Mdm Far’ain, who is an educator and a children’s book author.

That was less than three months into the relationship.

They met as secondary school students in a leadership programme, and started dating in their early 20s. The couple has been married since 2012. They have a nine-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

Mr Syafiq, a civil servant, reacted to the question quizzically: “I thought it was like adoption.”

It’s a common misconception that they have since encountered with families and friends, says Mdm Far’ain, who first found out about fostering when she was 19 and volunteering at a children’s home.

Fostering is a temporary care arrangement, with the goal of reuniting children with their birth families once they can resume care.

With greater understanding, Mr Syafiq embraced the idea: “It’s for the good of the community, so I am all for it.”

The couple has been foster parents since 2017, after moving into their four-room Housing Board flat the year before.

Building a family

Their first foster children were two babies, arriving when their son was just three. It was also the year Mdm Far’ain started writing the first of six children’s books, which are published in both English and Malay.

Taking care of two babies at once, on top of her toddler, demanded adjustments. Mr Syafiq, who does shift work, made changes to his work schedule so he could help out at home during the day.