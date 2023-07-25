How this 12-year-old pupil went from being 'scared' of maths to being interested in it

Like most of her peers, Darshika Ganesh, 12, is anxious. She’s preparing to take her Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year.
But the Pei Tong Primary School pupil is relieved that she is at least not struggling with mathematics anymore, having scored 70 out of 100 points in her school’s recent practice exam for the subject.
Last year, she was failing her maths tests. “I didn’t understand the maths concepts and couldn’t keep up in class. It was very frustrating,” she shares.
What spurred the remarkable turnaround? Invaluable support, say Darshika and her mother Ms Latha Singaraveloo, 41.
Since April, Darshika has been attending regular tuition sessions organised under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Community Link (ComLink) initiative, which helps families with young children living in rental flats. The ComLink programme was launched in 2019.
Darshika and Ms Latha, who is a single mother and homemaker, live in a two-room rental flat in Boon Lay.
During these sessions, volunteers guide her through topics, paying close attention to concepts that she struggles with.
Ms Latha says that the tuition has been a lifeline: “I couldn’t help my daughter because I found the syllabus very difficult myself. When Darshika came home and told me about her 70 marks for the practice exam, she was so happy. I am so proud.”
Enriching experiences
While the tuition sessions helped her improve, Darshika says she was also motivated to do better by the UOL-PPHG Community Uplift Programme, created by the UOL Group and its hotel subsidiary Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG), in partnership with MSF.
The three-year programme was officially launched in January after a pilot last year, and is open to primary school children who live in rental flats in Jurong West.
It motivates children from underprivileged families to improve in school – from learning attitude and attendance to grades – with experiential rewards such as staycations for the whole family.
The programme aims to encourage the children to stay in school, and provide them with learning and enrichment opportunities that are typically beyond their reach during the school holidays.
“I want to do well for my PSLE and get a prize for higher marks if I can,” says Darshika.
She adds that through the UOL-PPHG programme’s sponsored activities, she has made new friends and feels less stress from studying for the PSLE.
She has participated in an eye-opening outing to the S.E.A. Aquarium to learn about marine life, and an energetic hip hop dance class. “It was the first time that I did anything like these,” says Darshika.
To show her appreciation for the programme and ComLink, Ms Latha started to volunteer as a ComLink@Jurong West ambassador last month, spreading the word about its events and resources among her neighbours.
“I’ve seen the difference they (ComLink) made to Darshika, how she went from being scared of maths to being interested in it. So I want to help where I can,” she says.
Empowering families
The programme is a way to uplift both the children and their families, says Ms Wee Wei Ling, 71, PPHG’s executive director of sustainability partnerships, lifestyle and asset.
After she and UOL chief executive officer Mr Liam Wee Sin visited ComLink@Jurong West with Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee last year, they were inspired to start the programme.
“We want to provide them with a wide range of experiences and opportunities to foster greater aspirations,” says Ms Wee.
“With the support of ComLink, we hope to inspire them to study hard and graduate from institutes of higher learning for better job prospects.”
As the children in the programme grow older, they will be able to mentor the younger kids, she adds. Family members can also be inspired to give back to the community, such as what Ms Latha is doing as a ComLink@Jurong West ambassador.
The programme leverages UOL and PPHG’s staff, assets and partners to organise meaningful activities that cater to children’s interests, in partnership with ComLink.
“When we first started out, we did not have many partners with us," shares Ms Wee. “Along the way, we rallied suitable partners to come onboard. For example, we invited UOL mall tenants to attend the programme launch, and many expressed interest in contributing.”
Today, these tenants are actively stepping up to offer and host activities for the children, including art jamming sessions at KINEX. “Their support is important in sustaining this programme,” says Ms Wee.
Volunteers from UOL and PPHG have also been bonding with the programme’s 47 children. “As we get to know the families and children better, we learn their interest areas,” adds Ms Wee. “This helps us structure more effective programmes and activities for them.”
Ms Jayne Tan, 38, PPHG’s director of sustainability partnerships and asset, and a volunteer, shares that some children have pledged to study hard and do well in school.
“One child who was initially unmotivated started reading chapters in the textbook ahead of time and doing research so that he can contribute to class discussions,” recalls Ms Tan. “His teacher commended the improvement in his learning attitude.”
“Such programmes complement MSF’s efforts in helping ComLink families to achieve stability, self-reliance and social mobility,” says an MSF spokesman. “Partners like UOL-PPHG utilise their resources and assets to uplift families, and contribute towards our shared vision of a caring and inclusive society.”
Mentoring and growing together
As young people mature, the types of support they need will change.
To help older students, the Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) also partnered Access Singapore and the Ministry of Education to pilot an Education and Career Guidance (ECG)-based mentorship programme for Boon Lay Secondary School students last year.
During the three-month programme, selected secondary three students who lack adult guidance and familial support on education and career matters meet every two weeks with PPHG mentors. They also learn more about the hospitality industry and experience different career options through a job attachment at one of PPHG’s hotels.
UOL-PPHG is now working directly with Boon Lay Secondary School for the programme, which will continue to involve about 15 to 20 students each year.
Ms Jayne Tan, PPHG’s director of sustainability partnerships and asset, who also volunteers for this initiative, says that the youths emerge from the programme more motivated, and with a better understanding of various job opportunities.
In a post-programme survey conducted by Boon Lay Secondary School after the pilot last year, all of the students agreed that they were more confident in exploring different career paths.
Ms Wee Wei Ling, PPHG’s executive director of sustainability partnerships, lifestyle and asset, highlights that positive impacts can be achieved when organisations come together and give back to the community.
She says: “Let us foster a more inclusive society together.”
This was produced in partnership with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, in support of the Year of Celebrating Social Service Partners.
