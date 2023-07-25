How this 12-year-old pupil went from being 'scared' of maths to being interested in it

Like most of her peers, Darshika Ganesh, 12, is anxious. She’s preparing to take her Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year.

But the Pei Tong Primary School pupil is relieved that she is at least not struggling with mathematics anymore, having scored 70 out of 100 points in her school’s recent practice exam for the subject.

Last year, she was failing her maths tests. “I didn’t understand the maths concepts and couldn’t keep up in class. It was very frustrating,” she shares.

What spurred the remarkable turnaround? Invaluable support, say Darshika and her mother Ms Latha Singaraveloo, 41.

Since April, Darshika has been attending regular tuition sessions organised under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Community Link (ComLink) initiative, which helps families with young children living in rental flats. The ComLink programme was launched in 2019.