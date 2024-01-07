'Mama is here': Mother-of-two develops calm and confidence with pre-school-based programme

In just four months, Mdm Ana Meriani has witnessed a remarkable change in her three-year-old daughter.

The 37-year-old had problems just getting her daughter to brush her teeth, sleep early, or avoid sweets. Each request was met with tantrums.

“She used to be very naughty and wouldn’t listen to me,” Mdm Meriani, who is Indonesian Chinese, says in a mix of Hokkien and Mandarin.

Mdm Meriani works as a part-time admin assistant from home, a three-room Housing Board flat she shares with her Singaporean husband, mother-in-law, and two children. Her youngest son is one.

“When I tell her she can’t do something, she’d cry. Now, when I explain to her, she’ll understand and say ‘OK, Mama’.”

What changed? Mdm Meriani credits this shift to a partnership that combines the medical expertise of healthcare professionals from the National University Hospital’s (NUH) Khoo Teck Puat-National University Children's Medical Institute (KTP-NUCMI), with support from Care Corner Singapore social workers and PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots pre-school teachers.

Together, they form the “head” and the “heart” of the Health and Development Support in Pre-school Partnerships (Heads-Upp) programme. Mdm Meriani learnt of the programme through PCF Sparkletots, her daughter’s pre-school.