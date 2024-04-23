Playful healing: How play therapy can help children and teenagers cope with trauma

Long shadow of violence

Domestic violence can have a long-term impact on children and teenagers, says Ms Ng Sook Wai, lead counsellor and play therapist at Heart@Fei Yue.

“When violence happens at home and the people who threaten and harm us are our own family members, it causes constant worry and fear,” she says. Children never know when the next episode might erupt, and they often live in fear for their parents’ safety.

Domestic violence refers to patterns of violent, threatening, abusive or controlling behaviours that leave victims feeling unsafe and fearful. It can take on many forms including physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse, and neglect.

Domestic violence can occur in families, households, current or past intimate relationships.

Ms Ng observes that the emotional wounds can manifest in various ways:

Fight: This can include physical or verbal aggression, rudeness, and defiance. Younger children might express this through hitting others or tantrums.

Flight: Some children may fear going home, withdraw from school and social activities, experience mood swings, depression, anxiety, or become addicted to the computer. Younger children might exhibit this through bedwetting, nightmares, or clinginess.



Freeze: Children may become withdrawn, unresponsive, or unable to express themselves verbally. They might appear zoned out or they may shut down emotionally.

The behaviours may not be consistent across environments, she explains. A child who appears well-adjusted at school might display aggression at home.

The emotional toll can also lead to the development of mental health issues and unhealthy coping mechanisms. The danger lies in internalising these coping strategies, she warns.

“They could carry these (self-limiting) beliefs or labels into adulthood, and cannot get out of the anxious or the depressed state.”

They may also find it difficult to focus and learn, pursue interests, develop positive friendships, and acquire the skills and experiences crucial for their well-being and developmental growth.

While therapy can help children address their difficult feelings, Ms Ng emphasises the importance of addressing the underlying environment: “Part of the work with families is to provide parents or caregivers with knowledge on the developmental, emotional, and relational needs of their children.”

The challenging behaviours children exhibit are often a cry for help – a way to express unmet basic needs such as safety, connection, and protection, she explains.

But family involvement is not always possible. That’s where caseworkers become that “important bridge”, helping families understand their children’s needs and connecting them with necessary resources.

Says Ms Ng: “Given their development phase, children will continue to require substantial support and understanding from their caregivers and schools to navigate primary school life and challenging teenage years.”