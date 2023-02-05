How these volunteers are helping pre-schoolers discover the joy of reading

The weather was bleak. Yet there was joy. And laughter.

Neither the cold nor the rain could dampen the spirit and spontaneity of the children.

They were at the Care Corner Family Service Centre (FSC) in Tampines last Saturday. With a storybook and an animated storyteller, the room transformed into a playground where the children’s imagination was unleashed, free to escape, roam and explore.

And that is the very real power of Joyful Learning, a programme developed by charity EtonHouse Community Fund.

Joyful Learning helps children from lower-income families discover and enjoy the wonder of books through storytelling sessions, while boosting their literacy, numeracy, self-expression and motor skills.

Most of the children, aged between three and six, live with their families in one- or two-room rental flats. Every other week, a group of up to 15 children gather at the FSC to learn how to read, take part in arts and crafts projects, and express themselves through music and movement activities.