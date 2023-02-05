How these volunteers are helping pre-schoolers discover the joy of reading

The weather was bleak. Yet there was joy. And laughter.
Neither the cold nor the rain could dampen the spirit and spontaneity of the children.
They were at the Care Corner Family Service Centre (FSC) in Tampines last Saturday. With a storybook and an animated storyteller, the room transformed into a playground where the children’s imagination was unleashed, free to escape, roam and explore.
And that is the very real power of Joyful Learning, a programme developed by charity EtonHouse Community Fund.
Joyful Learning helps children from lower-income families discover and enjoy the wonder of books through storytelling sessions, while boosting their literacy, numeracy, self-expression and motor skills.
Most of the children, aged between three and six, live with their families in one- or two-room rental flats. Every other week, a group of up to 15 children gather at the FSC to learn how to read, take part in arts and crafts projects, and express themselves through music and movement activities.
They were invited to join the programme by partners such as Care Corner Singapore, Club Rainbow, Community Link and People’s Association.
The long-term programme began in 2021. It offers 40 sessions every year, with the goal of supporting children throughout their pre-school years so they can build a stronger foundation for primary school.
After every two 1.5-hour sessions, the children will take home a storybook curated by EtonHouse Community Fund.
By working with other charities and social service agencies, the charity says the programme has benefited over 100 children across six locations, including Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, Aljunied and Teck Ghee. With the lifting of Covid-19 measures, the charity says it plans to expand to 20 centres in 2023, to reach 300 children.
Ms Nur Izora Zahid, a 31-year-old pre-school teacher, devotes at least two Saturdays each month to conducting and facilitating these classes. For her, each session is a reminder of the joy and importance of volunteer work.
She says: “We always feel that we have to do big things to make a difference. But little things like spending an hour or two each week volunteering can mean a lot and make a meaningful impact.”
Mrs Ng Gim Choo, who founded EtonHouse International Education Group, started its independent charity arm the EtonHouse Community Fund in 2015 to find ways to help lower-income children and youth through education.
“Children are our future, but without resources, facilities and a nurturing environment, they are likely to face failures and disappointments,” she says. “If we can provide children and youth during their vulnerable years with the right resources and encouragement, we can enable them to break the cycle of failure so they can succeed in life.
“We can make a real difference to their future, the future of our society and the future of generations to come.”
The fund, which has invested $2.7 million in its programmes over the last three years, established Joyful Learning to make reading fun for children so they can succeed in school.
“There are children who see a book for the first time only when they go to primary school. They are asked to take spelling tests when they have no idea how to read,” says Mrs Ng.
“It’s not that they don’t want to read or do well in school, but that they don’t know how to do so.”
To ensure Joyful Learning’s success, the EtonHouse Community Fund created a Teacher Everywhere programme to equip volunteers with skills to motivate children to embrace reading.
The four training sessions and two practicums include teaching the volunteers how to read aloud in an engaging way and manage challenging behaviour from the children. It has trained over 160 volunteers since it was launched in 2021.
Besides Joyful Learning, the charity has piloted a mindfulness programme in 2018 at the Singapore Girls' Home, with physical activities, breathing exercises and more to help at-risk children and youth develop self-awareness, emotional intelligence and resilience. It has expanded the initiative to other youth’s and children’s homes and shelters.
Leverage different ways to build a better village
To be more effective and make a greater impact, organisations should work with one another to maximise their programmes’ impact, says EtonHouse International’s Mrs Ng Gim Choo.
The EtonHouse Community Fund collaborates with partners, including MSF for its mindfulness programme, and charity Care Corner Singapore for Joyful Learning.
Its various initiatives have helped over 16,000 children.
“We all have our strengths, and it is important that we pool our resources to give back to society, for a better future for our children. It takes a village to raise a child,” she explains.
Individuals can volunteer, donate to or participate in fund-raising initiatives, and advocate on behalf of programmes in their community. Companies can assist charities that align with their corporate social responsibility values and goals.
“There are many different ways that you can contribute,” she says.
Mr Gary Lim, 48, Care Corner Singapore’s deputy director for volunteer and community engagement, shares that they decided to work with EtonHouse Community Fund on Joyful Learning as the two charities share a common cause.
Care Corner Singapore offers social and healthcare services to vulnerable groups like children with special learning needs or come from disadvantaged backgrounds, at-risk youths, troubled families, and low-income seniors.
“Like EtonHouse Community Fund, we believe strongly in early intervention and support to uplift pre-school children from lower-income families,” he says.
“Research has shown that experiences in children’s early years can significantly influence their physical, cognitive and social development, and thus have an impact on their lifelong outcomes,” he says.
Mr Lim urges people to give their time to the many organisations and groups assisting vulnerable groups among the community. “There is a huge need for committed volunteers. Start by volunteering to get hands-on experience and a good sense of the real needs on the ground.
“Start with just being there, and lending a helping hand or listening ear.”
Ms Izora adds: “If you already know friends or colleagues who are volunteering, ask if you can join them. You can also always email an organisation of a cause that you are passionate about, to find out how you can help. Don’t be afraid to take that first small step.”
This was produced in partnership with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, in support of the Year of Celebrating Social Service Partners.
Click here to find out more about how you can contribute and make a difference.