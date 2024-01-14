How wireless mics and sign language are breaking down barriers on this island

At Sentosa, wireless microphones serve a distinct purpose in meetings: Not to amplify voices – but to build bridges.

Mr Ronald Batchelor, a senior horticulturist with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), “listens” and participates in such discussions at work with the help of wireless microphones. These are connected to his phone, translating his colleagues’ words into text.

From time to time, one of his colleagues sitting beside him may also look over his phone to check if the words transcribed are accurate, he shares via email. This helps to ensure that Mr Batchelor, 39, who was born deaf, doesn’t miss any part of the conversation.

“Growing up, I realised that deafness is an invisible disability as we look just like anyone else. You may not know I am deaf until you call me from behind and realise I do not respond to your voice.”

Efforts at SDC to address his accessibility needs have helped. Says Mr Batchelor, who has a bachelor’s degree in environments (landscape management) and has been working at Sentosa for six years: “I am genuinely thankful for my team. They have been very adaptable, which has helped us overcome any communication barrier.

“We usually communicate through emails, Skype, WhatsApp, the notes function on our phones and even sign language.”

SDC collaborates with local social enterprise Don8uri to organise sign language classes for its employees. Mr Batchelor also teaches sign language to his colleagues regularly.

Meanwhile, videos at SDC’s town hall meetings come with captions, and a recent company event featured a live video of sign language interpretation.

These are just some of the ways SDC is improving inclusivity on the island. And it is gearing up for more.