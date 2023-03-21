Why this executive engineer also plans activities for children during work hours

A typical work day for Mr Giles Ee, 28, goes something like this: Even as he spends most of his time as executive engineer spearheading gas transmission projects at SP Group, he carves out a few hours planning activities for children.

Just last year, Mr Ee helped organise the launch of an interactive play at Aliwal Arts Centre for lower-income families, featuring music, handcrafted sea animal headgears, and a mini carnival.

Named KidStart Sea Adventures, the production is one of several corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts supported by Singapore’s national grid operator and sustainable energy solutions provider SP Group, through its initiative for children, SP Kids at Heart.

KidStart Singapore is a non-profit organisation supporting children under six years old from lower-income families in early child development.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the zest with which the children tackled the craft activities with their parents,” says Mr Ee who, beyond coordinating the event, also helped out at a prop-crafting station as one of 20 staff volunteers on-site.

“Many parents shared that this was the first theatre production for their children, and to watch them dance and sing brought lots of joy,” he adds. “It was a heartwarming reminder of the importance of family bonding. This truly touched me, as we may have taken many things in life for granted.”