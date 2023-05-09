On weekends, these bank staff teach young kids how to manage their money

Ms Chia recalls a particularly timid six-year-old warming up to saving through the programme. “She was so quiet, I wasn't sure if she understood what we were teaching,” she says.

With encouragement, the girl became more willing to answer questions in the later half of the second session. By the end, she told Ms Chia how she realised that sustainable practices, such as watering plants with water used to wash vegetables, can help her family save money.

“It warmed my heart to see her overcome her initial shyness to learn something new and apply it to her life,” Ms Chia says. “The children see us as more than just teachers. They tell us about their stories, their days, and we see strength in them.”

Inspired, she has volunteered at about 20 financial literacy programmes over the past four years. These programmes are part of a diverse slate of community initiatives driven by DBS Foundation’s Community Impact Chapter, focusing on empowering underserved segments of the population with key digital and financial literacy skills, as well as tackling Singapore’s food waste challenges.

DBS’s programme differs from other financial literacy initiatives because it is designed to educate children from lower-income families with their circumstances in mind. It aims to help them practise good financial habits early, and also share their learnings with their family.

Some families struggle to pay off expenses such as credit card debt and loans from family and friends, said an MSF spokesperson. “Other than supporting lower-income families who require financial assistance, there is also a need to improve the financial literacy of these families.

“Families making sound financial decisions can improve their situation, and allow them to work towards stability, self-reliance, and ultimately social mobility.”

Infectious goodness

While DBS has piloted three runs of the programme in Woodlands and Queenstown involving 36 children from ComLink families last year, positive feedback from the children and their families has spurred the bank to expand it to two more towns – Toa Payoh and Jalan Besar – with the eventual goal of reaching all 14,000 families across 21 ComLink towns.

“It's very hard to engage children of this age group, but thanks to the content and quality of our volunteers, we saw positive engagement in the pilot sessions,” says Ms Monica Datta, head of DBS Foundation’s Community Impact Chapter.