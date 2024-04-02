Why this local bank sees impact investing as a force for good

Mr Leshwyn Raj, 30, is among a growing number of investors – both retail and institutional – who no longer subscribe to the notion that money is the root of all evil.

“If I could grow my money,” he says, “while contributing to meaningful change in the world, why not?”

Mr Raj is referring to impact investments that seek to generate “tangible social good” – positive, measurable social and environmental impact – alongside financial returns.

He began his investment journey for a deeply personal purpose: to uplift his family’s living standards. Growing up poor, Mr Raj’s drive to invest stemmed from a desire to “never be in that position again”.

The flight attendant, who is single, earns about $5,000 a month and has been investing almost half his salary for the last seven years.

Now, like other millennials, Mr Raj is seeking to expand his portfolio to include stocks that align with his values to uplift lives, and make a positive impact.

Since coming across the concept of impact investing a few months ago, Mr Raj has been researching green energy stocks and aims to allocate 10 per cent of his portfolio towards these investments.

His view is shared by millennial investors (aged 28 to 43) across the Asia-Pacific, says a 2023 survey by UK-headquartered investment firm Fidelity International.

Among all age groups, millennials had the highest percentage of people who believe that their investments can be a force for good.

And the demand is growing. Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), a US-based non-profit, estimated the size of the global impact investing market to be US$1.164 trillion (S$1.57 trillion) in 2022, topping the US$1 trillion mark for the first time.

Institutional investors, too, such as UOB Venture Management (UOBVM), are keeping their eye on impact investments.

Established in 1992, UOBVM provides financing to privately-held companies in South-east Asia and China. It has over $2 billion in assets under management.

In 2015, UOBVM launched its first impact fund, Asia Impact Investment Fund (AIIF) I.

The fund aims to improve the livelihoods of those living at the base of the pyramid (BoP) in South-east Asia and China (defined as the segment of the population living on US$3,000 or less per year).

In 2022, UOBVM’s second impact fund, AIIF II, closed at almost double the size of AIIF I.

AIIF’s mission: To invest in private companies that bring commercially scalable, and often disruptive, solutions to solve social challenges of the BoP population or improve their livelihoods.

“We believe the private sector can play an active role in addressing social and environmental challenges, and we seek out companies that are aligned with us,” says Mr Seah Kian Wee, chief executive officer of UOBVM.