Younger consumers want to go green urgently. How can financial institutions help?

Growing up, Ms Andreia Ko never imagined that she would one day become a vegetarian.

“I always told myself that I could never give up eating meat,” says Ms Ko, 25. But today, she has been on a vegetarian diet for more than two years – a shift that she describes as “life-changing”.

What motivated her to do so?

“It started as a challenge between me and a friend. Keenly aware of the environmental effects of factory farming, we decided to go vegetarian for one month,” Ms Ko says. She has never looked back since.

Ms Ko says the conversion also encouraged her to weave sustainability into many other aspects of her life, including her career choices. “A year later, I decided to leave my marketing position in a social impact firm to pursue a career in the green economy.”

She now works as an analyst at an agriculture technology start-up. In her role, Ms Ko leverages traceability data to enable stakeholders such as farmers, rubber producers, and tyre manufacturers to trade rubber in a more efficient and transparent manner.

“I believe that sustainability is not just something you do, but how you live life and what drives your purpose every day,” Ms Ko says.

She’s not alone in her quest for more mindful, eco-conscious ways of living. A 2022 global survey by UK-based professional services firm Deloitte found that millennials (defined as those born between 1983 and 1994) and Gen Zs (born between 1995 and 2003) view climate change as one of their top personal concerns, just below the cost of living.

“Among the younger people, there is a larger sense of urgency to go green, and they want to act now,” notes Mr John Lau, sustainability lead, group personal financial services, UOB.