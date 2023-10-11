Why have US Treasuries become more volatile and what does it mean for S’pore investors?

SINGAPORE – United States Treasury bonds have become more volatile in recent weeks on the back of high interest rates and economic uncertainties that have stoked a sell-off in the safe-haven asset and driven borrowing costs to new highs.

Yields for both 10- and 30-year Treasuries hit their highest levels in years last Friday, breaching 4.8 per cent and 5 per cent respectively after the monthly jobs report showed that US employers hired 336,000 workers in September.

This was nearly double what economists were anticipating and reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates high for longer to cool inflation and prevent the economy from overheating.

But by Wednesday, 10-year yields had retreated below 4.6 per cent, while 30-year yields fell to around 4.7 per cent as investors moved funds into safe-haven assets, following attacks by Hamas in Israel. Bond yields fall when prices rise.

Why are US Treasury yields turning volatile?

The director of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Mr Tobias Adrian, told a briefing on Tuesday that the rise in US Treasury yields is due to heightened global economic uncertainty.

This is driving up yields as the compensation bond holders demand for absorbing higher risks and inflation rises, Mr Adrian said.

With core inflation still high and declining only slowly in many advanced economies, some central banks will need to keep monetary policy tighter for longer, the IMF said.

The Fed, for example, has said the labour market would need to soften to get price pressures down and stressed at its September meeting the need to keep interest rates elevated for an extended period.

Officials are debating whether to raise rates one more time this year or hold them throughout most of 2024. The federal funds rate stands at a 22-year high of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent.

Bank of Singapore currency strategist Sim Moh Siong said economists had predicted that high interest rates could send the United States into a recession this year, but the economy so far has turned out to be stronger than expected.

“However, the economy should slow with the Fed keeping interest rates elevated, with the recession likely delayed to the first half of next year,” he said. This economic uncertainty has contributed to the rise in Treasury yields.

The factors that could contribute to a recession in the US as a result of rising rates include higher borrowing costs for businesses, which restrict growth and investment, and steeper mortgage rates, which would impact home affordability and hit sales.