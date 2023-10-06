Fed’s bid to avoid US recession tested by bond yields nearing 20-year highs

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve may be putting its hoped-for soft landing of the US economy at risk by tacitly accepting a run-up in long-term interest rates to the highest levels since 2007.

The surge - 10-year Treasury yields rose more than half a percentage point the past month to surpass 4.7 per cent - heightens the danger in the near-term of a financial blowup akin to the regional bank breakdown in March. Longer run, it threatens to undercut the economy by markedly raising borrowing costs for consumers and companies.

“Ultimately, the feedback effect starts to fuel fears that you’re going to have a hard landing,” said R.J. Gallo, a senior portfolio manager for Federated Hermes.

What may have a particularly strong impact is the rise in so-called real rates, which remove the impact of inflation. Yields on 10-year inflation-linked Treasuries have soared in recent weeks to levels rarely seen over the past two decades.

Fed leadership has so far not shown much, if any, inclination to resist the rise in long-term rates. While New York Fed president John Williams suggested last week the US central bank may be finished raising rates, he also said policymakers would keep them high “for some time” to bring inflation down to their 2 per cent goal.

“Fed officials have had a chance at various appearances - and they’ve not really taken that opportunity to push back against this,” former Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

The rise in yields “actually does some of the Fed’s job for it” by slowing economic growth and helping to contain inflation, added Mr Clarida, who is now a global economic adviser for Pacific Investment Management Co.

For her part, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday that officials are watching the rise in yields, though adding that it’s not clear that the increase would be sustained.

The danger is the leg up in long-term rates does more damage than the Fed expects. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March came in the wake of a rise in bond yields that was partly driven by tough talk on Fed policy by chair Jerome Powell.

Other headwinds

“There’s a potential near-term disruptive effect to worry about,” said Bruce Kasman, chief economist for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The rise in rates is also occurring at a time when the economy is already facing a number of headwinds - from a resumption of student loan payments to a strike by autoworkers. Indeed, Bloomberg Economics chief US economist Anna Wong says the US economy is probably on the verge of tipping into a recession.

Market participants have identified a variety of triggers for the surge in bond yields - which moderated slightly Wednesday. Among them: investor concern about burgeoning US budget deficits, slackening demand for Treasury securities from foreign investors including China and expectations that Japan will exit its ultra-loose monetary policy in coming quarters.

Some economists and investors have also cited what they see as a muddled message from the US central bank regarding its stance on real interest rates.