What you should know about how tokenised digital money helps with safer transactions

Like most Singaporeans, Mr Leslie Koh, 50, welcomed the $300 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers he received.

He was one of over 1.1 million, or 90 per cent, of Singaporean households who had claimed the third tranche of the vouchers within a month of its launch in January.

The vouchers were part of the Government’s measures to support Singaporeans with cost-of-living concerns. Of the $300, half could be used at participating hawker stalls and heartland merchants’ stores, and the other half at participating supermarkets.

Residents claim the vouchers at go.gov.sg/cdcv. They will receive a link on their verified mobile numbers, where vouchers in fixed denominations of $2, $5 and $10 can be accessed.

To use them, you select the amount, get a QR code, and show it to participating merchants to scan and complete the transaction. The current tranche of vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, and can be claimed any time until then.

“My wife and I found the CDC vouchers convenient and easy to use,” says Mr Koh, an editor at a Christian organisation. “We redeemed most of it at the neighbourhood hawker centre, provision shop and barber.”

So it seemed easy to use. But was it as easy for merchants to accept? Not quite.

The Problem

An AsiaOne report last year revealed that the scheme faced teething issues shortly after it was first launched to all Singaporean households in December 2021.

Some older hawkers were unfamiliar with accepting digital payments and tried to avoid accepting CDC vouchers. Others were short-handed and found it quicker to accept cash. Some hawkers shared that they were duped by consumers who used fake QR codes that did not result in any payment being made.

For voucher schemes like CDC, merchants must also sign separate contracts before joining a new phase of the campaign – even if they had participated in previous ones, notes the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in its Project Orchid White Paper released last November.

Project Orchid, launched by MAS in 2021, seeks to explore and experiment with the infrastructure needed to implement a digital Singdollar.