Cashless payments take flight: How cash alternatives could change post-pandemic travel

Remember the routine before your holidays pre-Covid? You withdraw cash, make a trip to the money changer, and exchange for a different currency before your flight.

With the pandemic driving a global surge in digital payments, preparing for your next trip can be much simpler – and safer.

In its 2022 study, UK-based market research firm YouGov found that nearly one in three (29 per cent) consumers in Asia-Pacific prefer to pay using debit or credit cards when they travel.

Another 7 per cent said they are keen on using multi-currency digital wallets when travelling.

There is a growing preference for digital payments, observes Mr Tan Min Yeow, 49, head of cards and payments, UOB. He shares that the number of people in Singapore who signed up for its travel or multi-currency cards doubled in the period of October and December 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

There are still advantages to using cash, acknowledges Mr Tan. For example, people may be less likely to overspend because of impulse purchases.

Cash could also be perceived as less risky to some consumers as it can’t be compromised or subjected to identity theft and compromised personal information, he says.

“But having said that, the future is still cashless payments, and financial institutions are already putting in place steps and procedures to alleviate such concerns,” Mr Tan says.