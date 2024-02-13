Web3 firms in S’pore hope for Budget help to grow talent pool, build cyber crime defences

SINGAPORE - Ahead of Budget 2024, Web3 and digital asset firms here say they hope for help to grow the sector’s talent pool, lower barriers for blockchain adoption and build up Singapore’s defences against cyber threats and crypto crime.

Some players based here counted the lack of skills as a key impediment to growing the sector.

They said it is vital to reskill or upskill developers so that they have the abilities needed in Web3, which is the next iteration of the Internet that is decentralised and uses blockchain technology.

To cement Singapore’s position as a hub for innovative blockchain projects, Dr Danny Lim, who is a core contributor at decentralised exchange MarginX, said the Budget should support Web2 developers as they transition into the Web3 sector, especially those facing retrenchment or seeking new career paths.

Web2 refers to the current Internet that is dominated by tech giants like Google and Facebook. It has moved from the previous basic and static webpages to user-generated content, including the growth of social media.

Dr Lim added that targeted incentives and educational programmes through platforms like SkillsFuture Singapore would promote a thriving blockchain community.

Others like Ms Elaine Zhu, general manager at Parity Asia, a firm that incentivises developers to build on the Polkadot network, hopes to see further investment in blockchain education.

Citing a recent Electric Capital report that quantifies developer activity across Web3, she said the number of experienced developers here remains healthy, but the number of newly qualified developers fell by 52 per cent in 2023.

Ms Zhu added that incentives for digital assets and Web3 projects that are keen to explore greener blockchain initiatives would be helpful for firms’ sustainability journey.

Mr Liu Yusho, chief executive and co-founder of exchange Coinhako, is hoping for more resources for government agencies that go towards helping crypto and Web3 companies setting up in Singapore fit better with the ecosystem here, be it through education on compliance or collaborations.

He said that smaller firms face several headwinds, including high inflation that adds to overheads, and the higher goods and services tax that eats into their profit margins and adds price pressures.

“More relief for start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises can help pave Singapore’s trajectory towards being a regional tech hub, amidst inflationary pressures and growing tax contributions,” Mr Liu said.

Mr Nikhil Joshi, chief operating officer at blockchain technology firm Emurgo, which is a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, said he hopes the Government can unveil measures that would lower the barriers for institutions and businesses to explore Web3 and blockchain solutions.

He said this ensures industries evolve alongside up-and-coming innovative technologies.