Volkswagen leans on electric vehicles and nostalgia to grow in US

COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Probably only Americans of a certain age remember when the Volkswagen Beetle was the best-selling imported car in the United States and the hippest ride to a Grateful Dead concert was a Volkswagen Microbus.

Volkswagen is trying to tap some of that nostalgia in its latest push to regain the status and sales it enjoyed in the United States during the Beetle and Microbus’ heydays in the 1960s. But this time, Volkswagen hopes its top models will be electric.

The German carmaker is second only to Toyota globally, but it is a niche player in the US. Part of its plan to revive its fortunes here is to lean on a new electric model that resembles the Microbus, the ID.Buzz, and to revive the Scout brand with a line of electric pickups and sport utility vehicles.

Last week, as giant earth movers kicked up clouds of dust, Volkswagen executives and local officials gathered near Columbia, South Carolina, to inaugurate the site of a factory that will build vehicles bearing the Scout badge for the first time since 1980.

Volkswagen is one of several foreign automakers that see electric cars and the upheaval they are causing as a way to challenge the dominant players in the US. Volkswagen, which also owns Audi, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini, is aiming to at least double its market share in the US by the end of the decade from a meagre 4 per cent now.

“This market is turning electric, and everybody’s starting from scratch,” Dr Arno Antlitz, chief financial officer of Volkswagen, said in an interview. “This is our unique opportunity to grow.”

Electric vehicles have already shaken the industry rankings, emboldening Volkswagen and other foreign automakers. Battery-powered sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and sedans helped Hyundai Motor and its sister brand Kia overtake Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram, as the fourth-largest carmaker by sales in the US in 2023.

Hyundai chief operating officer said Jose Munos said: “Electric vehicles are helping our brand to be seen as a technology leader.”

They also attract a better-educated, more affluent customer than has been the case for the South Korean company’s petrol vehicles, he said in an interview.

The list of companies that dominate electric car sales looks a lot different from the top rankings for overall US sales, hinting at a future when a different group of companies rules.

The top five companies in the US for all engine types are General Motors (GM), Toyota, Ford Motor, Hyundai and Stellantis. In electric cars, Tesla is No. 1 by a wide margin, followed by Hyundai, GM, Ford and Volkswagen. Toyota is a minor player in electric cars.

Mr Steven Center, chief operating officer of Kia America, said: “Just because you’ve been around for 120 years doesn’t mean you’re going to have anything in this new market.”

Volvo Cars is another company hoping to take advantage of the changes wrought by electric vehicles. The Swedish carmaker, which is majority owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group of China, reported a 26 per cent increase in US sales in 2023.

Much of that growth came from hybrids that have a gasoline engine and can travel shorter distances on batteries. But Mr Mike Cottone, president of Volvo Cars for the US and Canada, said he saw hybrids as a pathway to fully electric vehicles.

Later in 2024, Volvo will begin selling a Chinese-made, all-electric compact SUV, the EX30, which will start at US$35,000 (S$47,000). The company will also begin delivering the EX90, a seven-seat SUV that is made in South Carolina and will start around US$80,000.

Especially for luxury car buyers, Mr Cottone said, “there’s a lot of room for growth in the EV segment over the next few years”.